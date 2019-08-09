OPEC+ Countries Overcomply With Oil Output Cut Deal by 34% in July - IEA

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-cartel producers complied with the oil production cut deal by 134 percent in July, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said Friday in a monthly report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-cartel producers complied with the oil production cut deal by 134 percent in July, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said Friday in a monthly report.

"July marked the fifth consecutive month of OPEC+ countries outperforming on their deal to remove 1.2 mb/d from world oil markets. Compliance rose to 134% during July from 118% the previous month," the report read.

OPEC countries reduced oil production by 190,000 barrels per day in July reaching 29.71 million barrels daily over "lower Saudi production and further losses in Venezuela and Iran due to sanctions," the report showed.