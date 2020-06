OPEC Countries to Cut Oil Output by 6Mln Bpd in July, Other Producers by 3.6Mln Bpd - Baku

OPEC members agreed to cut oil production by 6.084 million barrels per day in July, and non-OPEC partners agreed to cut the output by 3.616 million barrels per day, Azerbaijani Oil Ministry spokeswoman Zamina Aliyeva told Sputnik on Saturday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) OPEC members agreed to cut oil production by 6.084 million barrels per day in July, and non-OPEC partners agreed to cut the output by 3.616 million barrels per day, Azerbaijani Oil Ministry spokeswoman Zamina Aliyeva told Sputnik on Saturday.

"According to the results of the meeting, it was decided that OPEC countries will reduce oil production in July by 6.084 million barrels per day, non OPEC countries - by 3.616 million. Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Oman will additionally reduce production by approximately 1.2 million barrels," Aliyeva said.