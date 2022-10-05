OPEC+ Countries Voted to Reduce Oil Production by 2 Million Barrels Per Day - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The OPEC+ countries have voted on production cuts and agreed to reduce it by 2 million barrels per day, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that OPEC's Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) recommended cutting oil production by 2 million barrels per day.

"They have not formally agreed yet, but have already voted," the source said, commenting on whether the alliance has agreed on a decision to reduce oil production by 2 million barrels per day.

The sources clarified that all members voted in favor of the reduction after discussing oil market reports.