UrduPoint.com

OPEC+ Countries Voted To Reduce Oil Production By 2 Million Barrels Per Day - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2022 | 07:23 PM

OPEC+ Countries Voted to Reduce Oil Production by 2 Million Barrels Per Day - Source

The OPEC+ countries have voted on production cuts and agreed to reduce it by 2 million barrels per day, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The OPEC+ countries have voted on production cuts and agreed to reduce it by 2 million barrels per day, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that OPEC's Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) recommended cutting oil production by 2 million barrels per day.

"They have not formally agreed yet, but have already voted," the source said, commenting on whether the alliance has agreed on a decision to reduce oil production by 2 million barrels per day.

The sources clarified that all members voted in favor of the reduction after discussing oil market reports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Alliance Market Media All Million

Recent Stories

Local Government conducting fumigation campaign to ..

Local Government conducting fumigation campaign to prevent malaria, other diseas ..

1 second ago
 Special classes for poor children initiated in gov ..

Special classes for poor children initiated in govt school Muzaffargarh

3 seconds ago
 Khursheed Shah reviews progress on K-IV Project

Khursheed Shah reviews progress on K-IV Project

2 minutes ago
 Ethiopian envoy calls on Defence Minister, acknowl ..

Ethiopian envoy calls on Defence Minister, acknowledges bilateral cooperation

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court reserves verdict on appeals i ..

Islamabad High Court reserves verdict on appeals in Major Laraib murder case

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan has strong, exemplary relations with Arab ..

Pakistan has strong, exemplary relations with Arab countries: Ashrafi

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.