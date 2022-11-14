OPEC Cut Output by 210,000 Bpd in October Month-on-Month to 29.49Mln Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) OPEC countries reduced oil production by 210,000 barrels per day in October compared to the previous month to 29.49 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report published on Monday.

"OPEC-13 crude oil production in October decreased by 210 tb/d m-o-m to average 29.

49 mb/d, according to available secondary sources," the report read.

Ten OPEC countries that have obligations to limit production under the OPEC+ deal were supposed to return to August levels in October and produce a total of 26.689 million barrels per day. However, they were producing 1.584 million barrels per day less, fulfilling oil output cut deal by only 94% of the August target.