UrduPoint.com

OPEC Cuts World Oil Demand Forecast For 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 07:56 PM

OPEC cuts world oil demand forecast for 2021

OPEC lowered its world oil demand forecast for 2021 on Thursday, citing weaker demand in major consumers, and an expected hit from high energy prices

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :OPEC lowered its world oil demand forecast for 2021 on Thursday, citing weaker demand in major consumers, and an expected hit from high energy prices.

In a monthly report, the cartel of major oil producers cut its forecast by around 160,000 barrels per day.

Global demand for 2021 is now forecast to reach 96.4 million barrels per day.

"Revisions were mainly to account for slower than anticipated demand from China and India" in the third quarter, the report said.

"In addition, a slowdown in the pace of recovery in 4Q21 (fourth quarter) is now assumed due to elevated energy prices," it said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India World China Oil From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Great Narrative Meeting held in collaboration betw ..

Great Narrative Meeting held in collaboration between UAE Government and WEF att ..

12 minutes ago
 Free poultry training course on Nov 15

Free poultry training course on Nov 15

2 minutes ago
 Saakashvili Decides to End Hunger Strike if Transf ..

Saakashvili Decides to End Hunger Strike if Transferred to Civilian Hospital - L ..

2 minutes ago
 Denmark, Costa Rica Agree at COP26 to Phase Out Oi ..

Denmark, Costa Rica Agree at COP26 to Phase Out Oil, Gas Production

2 minutes ago
 CCPO appreciates policemen performance for arresti ..

CCPO appreciates policemen performance for arresting dacoits

2 minutes ago
 FBR develops automated facility in WeBOC to facili ..

FBR develops automated facility in WeBOC to facilitate Businesses

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.