OPEC daily basket price increases to 36.75 USD per barrel

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries daily basket price increased to 36.75 U.S. Dollars a barrel on Tuesday, compared with 35.09 dollars on Monday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations released on Wednesday.

Also known as the OPEC reference basket of crude oil, the basket, a weighted average of oil prices from different OPEC members around the world, is used as an important benchmark for crude oil prices.