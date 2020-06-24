OPEC daily basket price increases to 39.85 USD per barrel

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) daily basket price increased to 39.85 U.S. dollars a barrel on Tuesday, compared with 38.96 dollars on Monday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations released on Wednesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) daily basket price increased to 39.85 U.S. Dollars a barrel on Tuesday, compared with 38.96 dollars on Monday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations released on Wednesday.

Also known as the OPEC reference basket of crude oil, the OPEC basket, a weighted average of oil prices from different OPEC members around the world, is used as an important benchmark for crude oil prices.