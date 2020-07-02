OPEC daily basket price increases to 42.66 USD per barrel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) daily basket price increased to 42.66 U.S. Dollars a barrel on Wednesday, compared with 38.22 dollars on Tuesday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations released Thursday.

Also known as the OPEC reference basket of crude oil, the OPEC basket, a weighted average of oil prices from different OPEC members around the world, is used as an important benchmark for crude oil prices.