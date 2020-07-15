OPEC daily basket price stands at 43.02 USD per barrel

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) daily basket price stood at 43.02 U.S. dollars a barrel on Tuesday, compared with 43.38 dollars on Monday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations released Wednesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) daily basket price stood at 43.02 U.S. Dollars a barrel on Tuesday, compared with 43.38 dollars on Monday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations released Wednesday.

Also known as the OPEC reference basket of crude oil, the OPEC basket, a weighted average of oil prices from different OPEC members around the world, is used as an important benchmark for crude oil prices.