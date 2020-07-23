OPEC daily basket price stands at 44.24 USD per barrel

(@FahadShabbir)

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) daily basket price stood at 44.24 U.S. dollars a barrel on Wednesday, compared with 44.29 dollars per barrel on Tuesday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations released Thursday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) daily basket price stood at 44.24 U.S. Dollars a barrel on Wednesday, compared with 44.29 dollars per barrel on Tuesday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations released Thursday.

Also known as the OPEC reference basket of crude oil, the OPEC basket, a weighted average of oil prices from different OPEC members around the world, is used as an important benchmark for crude oil prices.