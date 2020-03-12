The demise of the OPEC+ agreement did not take place at Russia's initiative, indeed Russia offered to extend the oil cut deal beyond its March 31 deadline, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Thursday

"I would like to note the following.

Firstly, it was not we who initiated the withdrawal from this agreement. On the contrary, we offered to extend the agreement on current conditions till the end of the second quarter as a minimum or the [end of the] year," Mishustin said at a meeting of the cabinet of ministers.

Mishustin added that Russia's position with regards to the OPEC+ deal on the back of coronavirus-related instability was coordinated and measured.