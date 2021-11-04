The compliance to the OPEC+ deal on the reduction of oil output is on the high level and reached 115% in September, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The compliance to the OPEC+ deal on the reduction of oil output is on the high level and reached 115% in September, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"The compliance is at a high level, according to the results of monitoring and the report, which was presented today at the ministerial meeting, the compliance to the deal in September amounted to 115% by OPEC and non-OPEC countries," Novak said on air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, and recalled that the compliance was 118% in August.