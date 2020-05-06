OPEC+ Deal Does Not Aim to Balance Oil Market - Russian Deputy Energy Minister

The OPEC+ deal on oil cut does not follow the goal of balancing the market, as the agreement just aims to give oil-producing countries time until demand stabilizes in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The OPEC+ deal on oil cut does not follow the goal of balancing the market, as the agreement just aims to give oil-producing countries time until demand stabilizes in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Wednesday.

On April 12, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies agreed to reduce oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day in May and June, followed by 7.7 million per day for the second half of the year, and then by 5.8 million per day until April 2022.

"The OPEC + deal is giving time to fill up the storage facilities and opportunities for countries to get out of the pandemic situation when the demand [for oil] is low.

We never had an aim to fully balance the market via this deal. We understand that it is impossible to cut the production by 30 million barrels, it is quite dangerous, because it could be difficult to fully restore the production later," Sorokin said in an interview published by the Roscongress foundation.

The official also said that Russia aimed to fulfill its obligations under the OPEC+ deal in a timely manner and as soon as possible. According to Sorokin, Moscow will show transparency to the market and regularly update its statistics.