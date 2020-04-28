OPEC+ Deal Entry Into Force in May to Contribute to Gradual Oil Market Balancing - Novak

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 01:27 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The entry into force of the new OPEC+ oil production cuts deal in May will contribute to gradual balancing of the market, but oil prices are unlikely to see a significant increase soon, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said.

"We expect that when the OPEC+ agreement comes into effect in May, the market will gradually start returning to balance ... One should not expect a significant growth in the price for barrel in the near future due to market overstock," Novak said in his article for the Energy Policy magazine.

He expressed the belief that some market balance could be expected in the second half of the year, when demand would grow.

