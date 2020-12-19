UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Deal On Oil Output Cuts Might Be Extended Until End Of 2022 - Saudi Energy Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 10:22 PM

OPEC+ Deal on Oil Output Cuts Might Be Extended Until End of 2022 - Saudi Energy Minister

The agreement on collective cuts of oil output between OPEC members and non-cartel producers (OPEC+) has no time limit specified and could be potentially extended until the end of 2022, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Saturday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The agreement on collective cuts of oil output between OPEC members and non-cartel producers (OPEC+) has no time limit specified and could be potentially extended until the end of 2022, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Saturday.

"The declaration of cooperation among oil producing countries within OPEC+ does not set any specific time period. This agreement helped us make significant achievements. We have agreed that it would remain in force until the end of April 2022, but it can as well be extended until the year-end," bin Salman said at a press conference following talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil Saudi April Agreement

Recent Stories

Trump Lambasts Media for Exaggerating Scale of Cyb ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia, Russia to Unveil 74 New Cooperation ..

3 minutes ago

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Delivers US Spy Satellite I ..

3 minutes ago

Teachers protest in Islamabad, demand their regula ..

3 minutes ago

Greek police crack top tobacco smuggling network

21 minutes ago

Negrao double as Ulsan win Asian Champions League

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.