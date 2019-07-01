OPEC+ Deal to be Extended on Current Conditions, With Quotas Preserved - Novak

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of OPEC and non-cartel oil producers has recommended to extend the current oil output freeze deal for nine months on current conditions, preserving existing quotas, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of OPEC and non-cartel oil producers has recommended to extend the current oil output freeze deal for nine months on current conditions, preserving existing quotas, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"All the JMMC representatives and other ministers who participated in today's meeting supported the recommendation to extend [the deal] for nine months with the parameters that we agreed on last December ... The quotas will be preserved in the volume that was functional during the first half of 2019," Novak told reporters.