The OPEC+ nations' oil production cuts deal has promoted price stabilization, and the resulting balance between demand and supply in the global markets will have a positive influence on Russia's geological prospecting, Russia's Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dmitry Kobylkin told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The OPEC+ nations' oil production cuts deal has promoted price stabilization, and the resulting balance between demand and supply in the global markets will have a positive influence on Russia's geological prospecting, Russia's Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dmitry Kobylkin told Sputnik in an interview.

"At the current stage, the OPEC+ deal has enabled price stabilization. If the demand and supply in the global markets get into equilibrium and this what the OPEC+ deal is aimed at this will have a positive effect on the geological prospecting sector," Kobylkin said.

"The OPEC+ deal has a system-wide effect on the sector.

Amid low prices and excess oil supply in the market, companies start optimizing or reducing expenses, and expenses involved in search and prospecting of new fields are on the top of the list," Kobylkin explained, when asked about the effect the deal could have on Russia's geological exploration within the next two years.

Geological surveying is also affected by the coronavirus pandemic, as the beginning of operations is delayed, Kobylkin noted, expressing the belief that it will not be possible to esteem the volume of geological prospecting decrease until the end of the year.