UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Deal Underperformers Failed To Cut Oil Output By 2.375Mln Bpd In 4 Months - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 10:50 AM

OPEC+ Deal Underperformers Failed to Cut Oil Output by 2.375Mln Bpd in 4 Months - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Those OPEC+ countries that previously failed to comply with the oil cuts deal did not reduce their production by about 2.375 million promised barrels per day from May to August, a source familiar with the technical committee's latest report told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The total overproduction [of oil] by the parties to the deal from May to August amounted to 2.375 million barrels per day," the source said.

Meanwhile, according to the reports, Iraq showed the worst compliance with the agreement and failed to cut oil output by 698,000 barrels per day.

On April 12, the OPEC+ countries agreed to reduce oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day in May and June, followed by 7.7 million per day for the year's second half, and then 5.8 million per day until April 2022.

At the same time, all OPEC+ deal countries that had underperformed so far ” Iraq, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Angola and Gabon ” pledged to reach full compliance with the deal.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iraq Oil Same Kazakhstan Gabon Nigeria Angola April May June August All From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Gargash, Foreign Minister of Malta discuss advanci ..

41 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 17 September 2020

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Pandemic Risks Decade of Progress on Health, Educa ..

11 hours ago

US Holds Talks With Singapore on Terror Threat, So ..

10 hours ago

Assailants kill man, took body with them

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.