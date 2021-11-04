OPEC+ Decided to Keep Output at 400,000 BPD Amid Seasonal Demand Decline - Novak

(@FahadShabbir)

The OPEC+ decided to keep the oil output level at 400,000 barrels per day amid a seasonal decline in demand and pressure on the market due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The OPEC+ decided to keep the oil output level at 400,000 barrels per day amid a seasonal decline in demand and pressure on the market due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"We understand that the market is recovering, we additionally give volumes to the market, while, as you know, during the IV quarter and the I seasonal there is a decrease in demand," Novak told a press conference.

Meanwhile, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that the OPEC+ expects to see a growth of commercial oil reserves in the world in December, and this trend is likely to continue in the first quarter of 2022.