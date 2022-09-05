OPEC+ Decides to Cut Oil Production by 100,000 Bpd in October, Returning to August Terms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) OPEC+ announced on Monday its decision to return to the oil production level of August and reduce the output by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October.

"(OPEC+ decodes to) Revert to the production level of August 2022 for OPEC and non-OPEC Participating Countries for the month of October 2022 as per the attached table, noting that the upward adjustment of 0.

1 mb/d to the production level was intended only for the month of September 2022," the alliance said in a statement.

The next meeting is scheduled for October 5.