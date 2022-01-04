- Home
OPEC+ Decides To Increase Oil Production In February By Planned 400,000 BpD - Source
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2022 | 08:01 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) The OPEC+ countries have decided to continue its current strategy by agreeing to increase the February oil production by another 400,000 barrels per day, a source from one of the delegations told Sputnik on Tuesday.
The source added that the next OPEC+ meeting will take place on February 2.