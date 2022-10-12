OPEC+ Decision Made for Energy Market Balance - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The decision of OPEC + was made to balance the world market, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The OPEC+ decision is aimed solely at balancing the global market," Putin said at the Russian Energy Week forum, adding that OPEC+ coordination will continue for market predictability.

The global oil market turned out to be underinvested, the president said, noting that oil market financing in 2020-2021 was the lowest in 15 years.