OPEC+ Decision Shows Aim to Maintain Market Balance - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) The OPEC+ alliance decision to stick to the oil output cut deal and increase production by the planned 432,000 barrels per day in June shows its desire to maintain the market balance, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"The decision taken reflects the intention of key oil producers to maintain a balance between production and consumption of raw materials, while fully satisfying the current demand, avoiding significant market overstocking," Novak said, as quoted by the governments statement.

The Russian government added that the alliance fulfilled its obligations on the oil production limit by 157% in March.