Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 06:55 PM

OPEC+ Decision to Increase Oil Production at July Meeting Possible - Gazprom Neft

It is possible that OPEC+ countries may decide to further increase oil production during an upcoming meeting in July, Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov said on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) It is possible that OPEC+ countries may decide to further increase oil production during an upcoming meeting in July, Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov said on Thursday.

"I think that in July ..

another round of [OPEC+] negotiations will be held. It is quite possible that a decision will be made to revise or increase quotas," Dyukov told reporters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

