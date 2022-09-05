OPEC+ Decision to Lower Output Related to Market Situation - Novak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) The decision of the OPEC+ alliance to decrease the oil output by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October is related to the market situation, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, OPEC+ announced its decision to return to the oil production level of August and reduce the output by 100,000 bpd in October.

"This decision was made due to the fact that we considered the current situation on the market, made an assessment, heard the report of the OPEC + technical committee," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.