OPEC+ Decisions Inspire Hope That Global Economy Will Normalize Smoothly - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Recent decisions adopted by the OPEC+ inspire hope that the global economy will normalize smoothly, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"I think that the decisions that were recently adopted within the OPEC+ give us reason to believe that the global economy will go back to normal in a smooth and stable manner," Putin said at a meeting on measures for boosting investment activities.

"Especially given that [Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander] Novak has managed to agree on favorable conditions for the operation of our industry, with a gradual increase in production. Let us hope there will be no sudden moves there," the Russian leader added.

