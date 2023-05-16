OPEC+ Decreased Oil Production in April by 400,000 Bpd - IEA Report

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) OPEC+ countries that have obligations under the agreement on limiting oil production decreased output by 400,000 barrels per day in April, increasing their effective spare capacity to 4.1 million barrels per day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report on Tuesday.

"Production from the 19 members subject to quotas tumbled by 400 kb/d to 37.6 mb/d in April. That left the bloc's effective spare capacity, excluding volumes of crude oil shut in by sanctions in Iran and Russia, at 4.1 mb/d with Saudi Arabia and the UAE holding roughly 60% of it," the report read.

At the same time, crude oil production in all 23 OPEC+ countries dropped by 290,000 barrels per day to 43.94 million in April, according to the IEA.