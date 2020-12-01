UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Delays Talks With Allies Until Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 05:11 PM

OPEC delays talks with allies until Thursday

The members of the OPEC oil producers cartel decided Tuesday to delay by two days talks with their allies over a possible extension to output cuts to support the pandemic-stricken market

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The members of the OPEC oil producers cartel decided Tuesday to delay by two days talks with their allies over a possible extension to output cuts to support the pandemic-stricken market.

An OPEC source told AFP that while the 13 members of OPEC proper may continue informal discussions on Tuesday, no formal ministerial conference along the lines of that on Monday was planned.

The organisation confirmed that the meeting of the broader OPEC+ grouping -- which includes Russia -- had been delayed to Thursday at 1300 GMT.

Cartel members had failed to reach agreement on Monday after around four hours of videoconference talks.

Despite expectations before the meeting that an extension of output cuts was on the cards, analysts have taken the delay as a sign of splits within the grouping.

Some members are still of the opinion that as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage in many countries it would be premature to introduce almost two million additional barrels per day onto the market, as envisioned in the deal struck in April by OPEC and its partners.

However, the recent rise in crude oil prices -- which have picked up by 25 percent over the past month -- as well as positive news on vaccine development means others see light at the end of the tunnel and are arguing for keeping to the current Calendar.

The production cuts and resulting fall in revenues have been painful for some states, even if the cuts have helped support prices.

"While some see the market as still too fragile to accept more barrels, others are keen to ramp up production and make the most of rising prices," said analyst Avtar Sandu of Phillip Futures.

After falling a little on Monday evening after talks broke up without agreement, the prices for both the US crude oil benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), and Europe's Brent North Sea contracts were stable on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe Oil April May Market Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Green tea, dark chocolate may fight against COVID- ..

1 minute ago

663 teams formed to ensure security of polio vacci ..

2 minutes ago

Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 467,225, death t ..

2 minutes ago

PCB Selection committee will announce next Chief S ..

13 minutes ago

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon Reaches Highest R ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Watchdog Says Coronavirus Incidence Slowin ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.