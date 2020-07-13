UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Discusses Reducing August Oil Production Cut, No Consensus Yet - Source

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 03:00 PM

OPEC+ Discusses Reducing August Oil Production Cut, No Consensus Yet - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Saudi Arabia conducts negotiations within the OPEC+ on the possibility to downplay the oil production cut in August to 7.7 million barrels per day, but consensus is yet to be reached, a source in a delegation told Sputnik on Monday.

"Saudi Arabia has been in contact with some OPEC+ members on boosting oil production in August. Negotiations are underway, there is no general consensus yet. But ... the OPEC+ is quite likely to decide to reduce the daily production cut by 2 million barrels in August to 7.7 million," the source said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Saudi Arabia August Million

Recent Stories

Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akm ..

27 seconds ago

Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akm ..

25 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Houthi Terrorist Militia’s Attempt ..

25 minutes ago

Man set ablaze by his wife in Sialkot battles for ..

36 minutes ago

HUAWEI Y8p is the Ultimate Champion with its 48 MP ..

38 minutes ago

ADNOC wins Sustainability Manager Award for effort ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.