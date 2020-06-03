UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Discusses Two Options Regarding Extension Of 9.7Mln Bpd Output Cut - Source

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 03:00 PM

OPEC+ Discusses Two Options Regarding Extension of 9.7Mln Bpd Output Cut - Source

The signatories of the OPEC+ deal discuss two options regarding the extension of the 9.7 million barrels per day oil production cut, as it may be either extended to September with a review in August, or to the end of 2020, a source in a delegation told Sputnik on Wednesday ahead of the OPEC+ talks, expected to be held either on Thursday or next week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The signatories of the OPEC+ deal discuss two options regarding the extension of the 9.7 million barrels per day oil production cut, as it may be either extended to September with a review in August, or to the end of 2020, a source in a delegation told Sputnik on Wednesday ahead of the OPEC+ talks, expected to be held either on Thursday or next week.

On April 12, the OPEC+ agreed to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day from May-June. Under the deal, output will be reduced by 7.7 million barrels per day from July until the end of 2020, and by 5.

8 million barrels daily from January 2021 to April 2022. However, sources have told Sputnik that the current decrease could be extended.

"Two options are currently discussed. The first one is to extend the deal until September, with a compulsory provision that the conditions may be reviewed in August. And the major option, which the majority prefers, is to maintain the conditions of the deal as they are until the end of the year. There is no final consensus on either option," the source said.

The date of the OPEC+ talks remains uncertain, the source added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil January April May July August September 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Polish Parliament Speaker Sets Presidential Vote f ..

1 minute ago

Russia adds 8,536 cases, total now 432,277

1 minute ago

Pope says racism 'intolerable', in reaction to Flo ..

1 minute ago

Turkey's annual inflation rate soars to 11.39 pct ..

1 minute ago

Qatar rejects Israeli plan to annex West Bank

2 minutes ago

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.