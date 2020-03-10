UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Does Not Cease Existence, Next Meetings Planned For May-June - Russian Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 03:52 PM

OPEC+ Does Not Cease Existence, Next Meetings Planned for May-June - Russian Minister

The OPEC+ does not cease to exist, it will work as outlined in the Charter of Cooperation, which envisions joint reaction to the oil market situation changes if needed, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday, adding that the next meetings are planned for May and June

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The OPEC+ does not cease to exist, it will work as outlined in the Charter of Cooperation, which envisions joint reaction to the oil market situation changes if needed, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday, adding that the next meetings are planned for May and June.

"First of all, I want to say that the doors are not closed. The fact that the agreement has not been extended beyond April 1 does not mean we cannot cooperate with OPEC and non-OPEC countries in the future. The charter was signed last year, and we will continue cooperation within its framework," Novak said, as aired by the Russia-24 broadcaster.

"The next meetings are planned for May-June, to assess the market situation. We currently aim at reacting to the situation evolving in the markets urgently, in order to neutralize the consequences as significantly as it is possible and to continue monitoring," Novak added.

The OPEC+ may reach agreement to regulate oil production again, if need arises, since it has all the necessary documents, the minister went on to say.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil April May June Market All Agreement

Recent Stories

Jafza-based companies to receive 70% reduction in ..

56 minutes ago

FBR starts campaign against tax defaulting doctors ..

45 minutes ago

Kazakhstan Bans Entry for People Arriving From Ita ..

45 minutes ago

ATC to announce verdict in bail plea of main accus ..

45 minutes ago

Russian lawmakers to vote on sweeping reforms

45 minutes ago

Ninth class exams to start from tomorrow

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.