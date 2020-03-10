OPEC+ Does Not Cease Existence, Next Meetings Planned for May-June - Russian Minister

The OPEC+ does not cease to exist, it will work as outlined in the Charter of Cooperation, which envisions joint reaction to the oil market situation changes if needed, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday, adding that the next meetings are planned for May and June

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The OPEC+ does not cease to exist, it will work as outlined in the Charter of Cooperation, which envisions joint reaction to the oil market situation changes if needed, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday, adding that the next meetings are planned for May and June.

"First of all, I want to say that the doors are not closed. The fact that the agreement has not been extended beyond April 1 does not mean we cannot cooperate with OPEC and non-OPEC countries in the future. The charter was signed last year, and we will continue cooperation within its framework," Novak said, as aired by the Russia-24 broadcaster.

"The next meetings are planned for May-June, to assess the market situation. We currently aim at reacting to the situation evolving in the markets urgently, in order to neutralize the consequences as significantly as it is possible and to continue monitoring," Novak added.

The OPEC+ may reach agreement to regulate oil production again, if need arises, since it has all the necessary documents, the minister went on to say.