OPEC Downgrades 2023 Oil Output Forecast Outside Organization to 67.1Mln Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) OPEC has slightly downgraded its forecast for oil production for 2023 outside the organization and expects an increase by 1.4 million barrels per day to 67.1 million barrels per day, according to its fresh monthly report published on Thursday.

"Non-OPEC liquids production in 2023 is expected to grow y-o-y by 1.4 mb/d to an average of 67.1 mb/d. This is broadly unchanged from last month. Slight downward revisions to OECD Europe, OECD Asia Pacific and Other Asia were largely offset by upward revisions to liquids production in OECD Americas," the report read.