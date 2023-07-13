Open Menu

OPEC Downgrades 2023 Oil Output Forecast Outside Organization To 67.1Mln Bpd - Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 04:40 PM

OPEC Downgrades 2023 Oil Output Forecast Outside Organization to 67.1Mln Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) OPEC has slightly downgraded its forecast for oil production for 2023 outside the organization and expects an increase by 1.4 million barrels per day to 67.1 million barrels per day, according to its fresh monthly report published on Thursday.

"Non-OPEC liquids production in 2023 is expected to grow y-o-y by 1.4 mb/d to an average of 67.1 mb/d. This is broadly unchanged from last month. Slight downward revisions to OECD Europe, OECD Asia Pacific and Other Asia were largely offset by upward revisions to liquids production in OECD Americas," the report read.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Oil From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC la ..

Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC land forces commanders

41 minutes ago
 UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises trainin ..

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises training workshops for school student ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification b ..

DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification based on IWA 42:2022 guidelines

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networki ..

RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networking events

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

2 hours ago
 IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

3 hours ago
Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bha ..

Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bhai in Mardan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all as ..

Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all aspects of cooperation

3 hours ago
 UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peac ..

UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peace and sustainable development

3 hours ago
 Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educ ..

Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educational tour

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right to Self-Preservation&#039;

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business