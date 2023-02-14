OPEC Downgrades 2023 Oil Output Growth Forecast Outside Organization to 67Mln Bpd - Report

OPEC has downgraded its forecast for oil production growth for 2023 outside the organization by 100,000 barrels per day to 67 million barrels per day, according to its fresh monthly report published on Tuesday

"Non-OPEC liquids production growth in 2023 is forecast to grow by 1.4 mb/d to average 67.0 mb/d, revised down by 0.1 mb/d from last month, due to lower output expectation for Russia and the US," the report said.

The production of non-OPEC liquids in January is estimates to have increased by 700,000 barrels per day to 72.8 million barrels per day month-on-month, according to the report.