OPEC Downgrades Forecast for 2020 Non-OPEC Oil Supply Growth to 2.25 Mln Bpd - Report

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has downgraded its 2020 forecast for non-OPEC oil supply growth to 2.25 million barrels per day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has downgraded its 2020 forecast for non-OPEC oil supply growth to 2.25 million barrels per day.

"The non-OPEC liquids production growth forecast for 2020 is revised down by 0.10 mb/d from last month's assessment and is projected to grow by 2.25 mb/d to average 66.60 mb/d," OPEC said on Wednesday in its monthly report.

The organization also scaled down its forecast for the United States' oil supply growth in 2020 by 166,000 barrels per day to 1.26 million barrels per day. According to the report, this will be partially compensated by increasing supply in other regions.

"The US is expected to remain the main growth driver in 2020, along with Norway, Brazil, Canada, Guyana and Australia," OPEC said.

OPEC also downgraded its estimate of the non-OPEC 2019 oil supply growth to 1.88 million barrels per day.