OPEC Downgrades Forecast for 2040 Global Oil Demand Growth to 110.6Mln Bpd

Global oil demand will surge to 110.6 million barrels per day in 2040, seeing a 11.9 percent increase compared to 2018, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in its annual World Oil Outlook 2040 report, downgrading the last year's forecast by 1.1 million barrels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Global oil demand will surge to 110.6 million barrels per day in 2040, seeing a 11.9 percent increase compared to 2018, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in its annual World Oil Outlook 2040 report, downgrading the last year's forecast by 1.1 million barrels.

"From the perspective of oil demand, given recent signs of stress in the global economy, and the outlook for global growth, at least in the short- and medium-term, the outlook for global oil demand has been lowered slightly this year to 110.6 mb/d by 2040, but demand expands in every five-year period to the end of the timeframe," OPEC said.

Thus, OPEC believes that over the 22 years, the demand will increase by 11.9 million barrels per day from 98.7 million barrels in 2018. In the meantime, demand will make 104.

8 million barrels per day by 2024, which is a 6 percent increase, compared to 2018.

Oil demand in countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) will start decreasing in 2020, while the forecast for the nations outside the OECD is the opposite, OPEC added.

"Oil demand in the non-OECD region is expected to increase by 21.4 mb/d between 2018 and 2040," OPEC said.

India will see the greatest increase, with its oil demand expected to grow by 5.4 percent to 10.2 million barrels per day, while China's demand will grow by 4.4 percent to 17.1 million barrels per day.

OPEC countries' oil demand will see a 3 percent increase, surging to 11.8 million barrels per day by 2040. Meanwhile, Russia's demand will reach 3.8 million barrels per day, increasing by 0.3 percent compared to 2018.