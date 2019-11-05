UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Downgrades Forecast For 2040 Global Oil Demand Growth To 110.6Mln Bpd

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 02:17 PM

OPEC Downgrades Forecast for 2040 Global Oil Demand Growth to 110.6Mln Bpd

Global oil demand will surge to 110.6 million barrels per day in 2040, seeing a 11.9 percent increase compared to 2018, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in its annual World Oil Outlook 2040 report, downgrading the last year's forecast by 1.1 million barrels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Global oil demand will surge to 110.6 million barrels per day in 2040, seeing a 11.9 percent increase compared to 2018, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in its annual World Oil Outlook 2040 report, downgrading the last year's forecast by 1.1 million barrels.

"From the perspective of oil demand, given recent signs of stress in the global economy, and the outlook for global growth, at least in the short- and medium-term, the outlook for global oil demand has been lowered slightly this year to 110.6 mb/d by 2040, but demand expands in every five-year period to the end of the timeframe," OPEC said.

Thus, OPEC believes that over the 22 years, the demand will increase by 11.9 million barrels per day from 98.7 million barrels in 2018. In the meantime, demand will make 104.

8 million barrels per day by 2024, which is a 6 percent increase, compared to 2018.

Oil demand in countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) will start decreasing in 2020, while the forecast for the nations outside the OECD is the opposite, OPEC added.

"Oil demand in the non-OECD region is expected to increase by 21.4 mb/d between 2018 and 2040," OPEC said.

India will see the greatest increase, with its oil demand expected to grow by 5.4 percent to 10.2 million barrels per day, while China's demand will grow by 4.4 percent to 17.1 million barrels per day.

OPEC countries' oil demand will see a 3 percent increase, surging to 11.8 million barrels per day by 2040. Meanwhile, Russia's demand will reach 3.8 million barrels per day, increasing by 0.3 percent compared to 2018.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia China Oil 2018 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan to make payments of CPEC and other projec ..

12 minutes ago

Dubai FDI, Standard Chartered Bank collaborate to ..

18 minutes ago

KP govt finalizes development plan for uplift, bea ..

26 seconds ago

University clerk arrested over corruption charges

32 seconds ago

European stocks stable at open

35 seconds ago

Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhu ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.