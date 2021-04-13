- Home
OPEC Downgrades Forecast For Russia's Total Liquids Production In 2021 To 10.6Mbd- Report
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 05:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) slightly downgraded its forecast for Russia's oil and condensate production and now expects it to total 10.6 million barrels daily, compared to 10.7 million barrels daily in the previous report.
"Russia's liquids production in March increased m-o-m [month-on-month] to average 10.55 mb/d, as per preliminary data, but was lower by 1.11 mb/d y-o-y ... For 2021, Russian total liquids production is forecast to grow by 0.01 mb/d y-o-y to average 10.60 mb/d," OPEC said in its fresh oil market report.