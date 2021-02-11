OPEC Downgrades Forecast for US Oil Production in 2021, Now Expects Decline of 0.07 Mbd

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) OPEC on Thursday revised down forecast for the US crude oil production this year and now expects it to decline by 70,000 barrels a day year-on-year due to the remaining COVID-19 uncertainties and the capital expenditure issues, experienced by the US energy sector.

"US crude oil production for 2021 was revised down by 0.21 million barrels a day (mbd) and is now forecast to decline by 0.07 mb/d y-o-y to average 11.20 mb/d. This includes field condensates, which are projected to average around 0.8 mb/d. Short-term uncertainties related to rising COVID-19 cases and continuation of capital expenditure discipline by US oil companies are expected to weigh on production prospects in 2021," the OPEC said in a report.

At the same time, the organization has also downgraded forecast for the oil supply growth in the non-OPEC oil producing countries.

"The forecast for non-OPEC supply growth in 2021 has been revised down by about 0.2 mb/d to show an increase of 0.7 mb/d, to average 63.3 mb/d. Supply from the US and Other Asia has been revised lower, whereas supply from Canada has been adjusted higher," the report read.

Apart from Canada, Brazil, Norway, Guyana are expected to contribute to the non-OPEC supply growth, while the declines would likely come from Russia, the United Kingdom, South Sudan and Sudan, according to OPEC.