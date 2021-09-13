OPEC Downgrades Forecasts for 2021, 2022 Non-OPEC Oil Production by 150,000 Bpd

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) downgraded its forecasts for non-OPEC oil production by 150,000 barrels daily to 63.85 million barrels a day (mbd) in 2021 and 66.79 mbd in 2022.

"Non-OPEC liquids supply growth in 2021 is revised down by 0.17 mb/d from the previous month's assessment, due to a downward adjustment of 0.5 mb/d in 3Q21.

The revisions are mainly due to outages in North America from a fire on a Mexico's offshore platform and the disruptions caused by Hurricane Ida," OPEC said in its fresh monthly oil market report.

The non-OPEC supply growth forecast for 2022 remains unchanged at 2.9 mbd to 66.8 mbd.

The OPEC mentioned Russia, the United States, Brazil, Norway, Canada, Kazakhstan and Guyana among main drivers for the liquids supply growth.