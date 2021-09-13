UrduPoint.com

OPEC Downgrades Forecasts For 2021, 2022 Non-OPEC Oil Production By 150,000 Bpd

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

OPEC Downgrades Forecasts for 2021, 2022 Non-OPEC Oil Production by 150,000 Bpd

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) downgraded its forecasts for non-OPEC oil production by 150,000 barrels daily to 63.85 million barrels a day (mbd) in 2021 and 66.79 mbd in 2022.

"Non-OPEC liquids supply growth in 2021 is revised down by 0.17 mb/d from the previous month's assessment, due to a downward adjustment of 0.5 mb/d in 3Q21.

The revisions are mainly due to outages in North America from a fire on a Mexico's offshore platform and the disruptions caused by Hurricane Ida," OPEC said in its fresh monthly oil market report.

The non-OPEC supply growth forecast for 2022 remains unchanged at 2.9 mbd to 66.8 mbd.

The OPEC mentioned Russia, the United States, Brazil, Norway, Canada, Kazakhstan and Guyana among main drivers for the liquids supply growth.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire Russia Canada Norway Oil Brazil United States Kazakhstan Guyana Mexico Market From Million

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza launches scholarship fun ..

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza launches scholarship fund for Emirati women

48 seconds ago
 Huawei IdeaHub Golf Drive Tournament Launched by A ..

Huawei IdeaHub Golf Drive Tournament Launched by AWAN Distribution to engage the ..

12 minutes ago
 55,408 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

55,408 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

16 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi calls for diversity and cultural ..

Bodour Al Qasimi calls for diversity and cultural dialogue at 37th IBBY Congress ..

16 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues Resolution on Local Produce Sa ..

31 minutes ago
 Fresh hearings in landmark Liberia war-crimes tria ..

Fresh hearings in landmark Liberia war-crimes trial

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.