MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has revised downwards its forecast for Russian oil production in the second half of this year due to the extension of the OPEC+ oil output deal, according to an OPEC monthly report issued Thursday.

"The nine-month extension of the DoC [Declaration of Cooperation] between OPEC and non-OPEC covering 2H19 and 1Q20,has led to a revision in the Russian oil supply forecast for 2H19 to 11.34 mb/d [million barrels per day]," the report read.

Prior to the July 2 decision of the OPEC and non-OPEC countries to continue limiting oil production until March 31, 2020, Russia's oil supply was estimated by OPEC to stand at 11.61 million barrels per day.