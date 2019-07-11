UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Downgrades Russia's Oil Output Forecast In 2nd Half Of 2019 Due To OPEC+ Deal

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:41 PM

OPEC Downgrades Russia's Oil Output Forecast in 2nd Half of 2019 Due to OPEC+ Deal

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has revised downwards its forecast for Russian oil production in the second half of this year due to the extension of the OPEC+ oil output deal, according to an OPEC monthly report issued Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has revised downwards its forecast for Russian oil production in the second half of this year due to the extension of the OPEC+ oil output deal, according to an OPEC monthly report issued Thursday.

"The nine-month extension of the DoC [Declaration of Cooperation] between OPEC and non-OPEC covering 2H19 and 1Q20,has led to a revision in the Russian oil supply forecast for 2H19 to 11.34 mb/d [million barrels per day]," the report read.

Prior to the July 2 decision of the OPEC and non-OPEC countries to continue limiting oil production until March 31, 2020, Russia's oil supply was estimated by OPEC to stand at 11.61 million barrels per day.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil March July 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Baby Sultan, wife Alizey wish Feroze Khan on birth ..

1 minute ago

AJK observes World Population Day with renewed ple ..

4 minutes ago

'VIP' jail in Cambodia scrapped

4 minutes ago

Bollywood music composer misses Atif Aslam’s voi ..

21 minutes ago

OPEC Revises Down Non-OPEC Oil Supply Growth Forec ..

4 minutes ago

OPEC Expects No Further Escalation of Global Trade ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.