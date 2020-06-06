UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Draft Communique Stipulates Extension Of 9.7 Mln Bpd Oil Production Cut For 1 Month

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 11:08 PM

OPEC+ Draft Communique Stipulates Extension of 9.7 Mln Bpd Oil Production Cut for 1 Month

OPEC+ agreed to keep the obligations to cut oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day until the end of July, a draft communique of Saturday's meeting, obtained by Sputnik, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) OPEC+ agreed to keep the obligations to cut oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day until the end of July, a draft communique of Saturday's meeting, obtained by Sputnik, said.

"Extending the first phase of the supply adjustments in May and June 2020 by one month, until the end of July 2020," the draft communique read.

The document also calls on "all major oil producers to proportionally contribute to the stabilization" of the market amid efforts made by OPEC and OPEC+.

According to the draft communique, further extensions of the current agreement to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day depended on all countries that are part of the deal catching up and fully adhering to their obligations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil May June July 2020 Market All Agreement Million

Recent Stories

ADAFSA issues guide on handling food safely during ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan amongst pioneers of smart lockdown: Prime ..

3 minutes ago

Cabinet approves newly-formed AECB&#039;s Board of ..

2 hours ago

Lewandowski scores 30th Bundesliga goal of season ..

3 minutes ago

PTI leader consoles with families of children, dr ..

3 minutes ago

Thousands Rally Against Racism in Central Berlin - ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.