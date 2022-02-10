UrduPoint.com

OPEC Estimate For Oil, Condensate Output In Russia For 2021 Remains At 10,8Mlb Bpd -Report

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 06:42 PM

OPEC Estimate for Oil, Condensate Output in Russia for 2021 Remains at 10,8Mlb Bpd -Report

OPEC has left unchanged its estimate for oil and condensate production in Russia for 2021, 10,8 million barrels per day, according to the organization's fresh report published on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) OPEC has left unchanged its estimate for oil and condensate production in Russia for 2021, 10,8 million barrels per day, according to the organization's fresh report published on Thursday.

"Annual liquids production in 2021 increased by 0.

2 mb/d y-o-y to average 10.80 mb/d, which is unchanged on a monthly basis. For 2022, Russian liquids output is expected to increase by 0.98 mb/d to average 11.77 mb/d, with 3Q22 and 4Q22 both expected to reach 11.88 mb/d, unchanged from the previous assessment," the report read.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil From Million

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducts condolen ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducts condolence references in memory of art ..

40 minutes ago
 Muhammad Asif Balal Lodhi appointed Chairman of Pu ..

Muhammad Asif Balal Lodhi appointed Chairman of Punjab IT Board

45 minutes ago
 PSL 7 Match 16 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi L ..

PSL 7 Match 16 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

53 minutes ago
 Belgium bans 'Freedom Convoy' in Brussels: mayor

Belgium bans 'Freedom Convoy' in Brussels: mayor

30 seconds ago
 Pakistan needs to focus on innovation-led export: ..

Pakistan needs to focus on innovation-led export: Shibli Faraz

31 seconds ago
 OPEC Compliance With Oil Cuts Deal Reached 135% in ..

OPEC Compliance With Oil Cuts Deal Reached 135% in January - Report

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>