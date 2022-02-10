OPEC Estimate for Oil, Condensate Output in Russia for 2021 Remains at 10,8Mlb Bpd -Report

OPEC has left unchanged its estimate for oil and condensate production in Russia for 2021, 10,8 million barrels per day, according to the organization's fresh report published on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) OPEC has left unchanged its estimate for oil and condensate production in Russia for 2021, 10,8 million barrels per day, according to the organization's fresh report published on Thursday.

"Annual liquids production in 2021 increased by 0.

2 mb/d y-o-y to average 10.80 mb/d, which is unchanged on a monthly basis. For 2022, Russian liquids output is expected to increase by 0.98 mb/d to average 11.77 mb/d, with 3Q22 and 4Q22 both expected to reach 11.88 mb/d, unchanged from the previous assessment," the report read.