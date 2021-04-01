UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Expected To Stay Cautious In Face Of Market Jitters

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 08:40 AM

OPEC+ expected to stay cautious in face of market jitters

London, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Oil producing countries grouped together under the OPEC+ alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia are expected to agree an extension to their current output cuts at a meeting on Thursday.

Their third ministerial meeting of 2021 will be held via videoconference and is scheduled to start at 1200 GMT.

"The producer alliance is virtually guaranteed to extend current oil cuts into May," according to Stephen Brennock of PVM, reflecting a widespread view among analysts.

"It may even go a step further and prolong supply curbs into June," he added, with the possibility that Russia and Kazakhstan may be given some small leeway to increase output as happened earlier in the year.

Under its current agreement, the OPEC+ group -- made up of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies -- is enforcing drastic cuts in production, meaning seven million barrels that could be shipped to markets every day are being left in the ground.

In addition, Saudi Arabia has volunteered to cut its own output by one million barrels per day (bpd) to help avoid oversupplying a market suffering from a collapse in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Without the cuts, limited storage capacity could be saturated and prices -- currently hovering around $60 per barrel -- could fall.

After signs at the beginning of the year that the arrival of vaccines could improve the pandemic situation, the market has been dampened by a third wave in Europe and the spread of the virus in key crude consumer markets such as India and Brazil.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) reflected this more downbeat outlook in forecasts contained in its last report this month.

It estimated that global demand could take another two years to get back to its pre-crisis levels.

On Wednesday, OPEC+ ministers held preliminary discussions in the form of its Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), which is tasked with overseeing implementation of agreements.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo told ministers that "we need to remember that the environment remains challenging, complex and uncertain".

The "market volatility" in recent weeks was "a reminder of the fragility facing economies and oil demand," Barkindo added, pointing to the "uneven rollout of vaccines", recurring lockdowns and "inflationary pressures" as causes for concern.

"While normally such bearish statements would cause prices to dive, today they work in a different way, as they are the reason the market believes OPEC+ will not raise output," said Louise Dickson of Rystad Energy.

Despite the usual differences in opinion between members, OPEC+ has been able to agree on a policy of slow increases in capacity based on "caution", a watchword of Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Russia Europe Oil Saudi Dickson Alliance Brazil Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan May June Market From Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President of Mauritania confers &#039;Medal of Com ..

9 hours ago

Football: World Cup 2022 European zone qualifying ..

9 hours ago

Lahore Chamber releases proposals for budget 2021- ..

9 hours ago

CDA removes encroachments from village Newmal

8 hours ago

US Envoy to UN Says Trying to Find Common Ground W ..

8 hours ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Lebanese President's Adviser Di ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.