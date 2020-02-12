The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) expects China's oil demand growth to fall by 120,000 barrels per day to 230,000 barrels per day in 2020 amid the novel coronavirus outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) expects China's oil demand growth to fall by 120,000 barrels per day to 230,000 barrels per day in 2020 amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"For 2019, China's oil demand is estimated to have grown by 0.35 mb/d, while for 2020 oil demand growth is now projected at 0.

23 mb/d," OPEC said on Wednesday in its monthly report.

"The impact of the Coronavirus outbreak on China's economy has added to the uncertainties surrounding global economic growth in 2020, and by extension global oil demand growth in 2020. Clearly, the ongoing developments in China require continuous monitoring and assessment to gauge the implications on the oil market in 2020," OPEC added.