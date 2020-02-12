UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Expects China's Oil Demand Growth To Fall To 230,000 Bpd In 2020 Amid Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:52 PM

OPEC Expects China's Oil Demand Growth to Fall to 230,000 Bpd in 2020 Amid Coronavirus

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) expects China's oil demand growth to fall by 120,000 barrels per day to 230,000 barrels per day in 2020 amid the novel coronavirus outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) expects China's oil demand growth to fall by 120,000 barrels per day to 230,000 barrels per day in 2020 amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"For 2019, China's oil demand is estimated to have grown by 0.35 mb/d, while for 2020 oil demand growth is now projected at 0.

23 mb/d," OPEC said on Wednesday in its monthly report.

"The impact of the Coronavirus outbreak on China's economy has added to the uncertainties surrounding global economic growth in 2020, and by extension global oil demand growth in 2020. Clearly, the ongoing developments in China require continuous monitoring and assessment to gauge the implications on the oil market in 2020," OPEC added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Oil 2019 2020 Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mahathir won hearts of Kashmiri people: AJK presid ..

7 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy challenges corporal punishment before ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy’s Dynamic Maritime Exercise Seaspa ..

14 minutes ago

Sanam Marvi’s husband refuses allegations of dom ..

18 minutes ago

Int'l Automobile Federation Postpones Formula One ..

6 minutes ago

Indian Foreign Ministry Organizes 2nd Trip to Jamm ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.