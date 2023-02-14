UrduPoint.com

OPEC Expects Decline In Russian Oil, Condensate Output In 2023 To 10.1Mln Bpd - Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 07:20 PM

OPEC expects Russia's oil and condensate production in 2023 to have declined by 900,000 barrels per day to 10.1 million barrels per day, according to OPEC's report published on Tuesday.

"For 2023, Russian liquids production is forecast to drop by 0.

9 mb/d to average 10.1 mb/d. Annual growth is revised down by around 50 tb/d from the previous assessment," the report said.

OPEC added that oil production forecasts in Russia remains subject to high uncertainty.

