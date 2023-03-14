OPEC Expects Decline in Russian Oil, Condensate Output in 2023 to 10.3Mln Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) OPEC has upgraded its forecast for Russia's oil and condensate production in 2023 and expects it to decline by 700,000 barrels per day to 10.3 million barrels per day, according to the organization's fresh report published on Tuesday.

"For 2023, Russian liquids production is forecast to drop by 0.7 mb/d to average 10.3 mb/d. Annual growth is revised up by around 152 tb/d from the previous monthly assessment, due to higher-than-expected production in 1Q23," the report read.