OPEC Expects Global Oil Demand For 2020 To Drop By Almost 7Mln Bpd Over COVID-19 Outbreak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:43 PM

The world oil demand growth for 2020 is expected to decline by a record amount of around 6.8 million barrels per day as a consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak, the OPEC said in a monthly report on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The world oil demand growth for 2020 is expected to decline by a record amount of around 6.8 million barrels per day as a consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak, the OPEC said in a monthly report on Thursday.

"For 2020, the world oil demand growth forecast is revised lower by 6.9 mb/d, to a historical drop of around 6.8 mb/d.

The contraction in the 2Q of this year is expected to be around 12 mb/d, with April witnessing the worst contraction at about 20 mb/d," the report read.

As for the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) member countries, "oil demand is revised lower by 3.7 mb/d to decline by 4.0 mb/d, while non-OECD oil demand growth is adjusted lower by 3.2 mb/d to contract by 2.9 mb/d for the year," the OPEC added.

The cartel noted that it may further adjust forecast in the second quarter of this year as the risks and uncertainty in the oil market continued to run high.

