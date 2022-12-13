OPEC Expects Growth in Russian Oil, Condensate Output in 2022 by 26,000 bpd to 160,000 bpd

OPEC expects an increase of 26,000 barrels per day, to 160,000 barrels per day in oil and condensate production in Russia in 2022, according to its fresh report published on Tuesday.

"Russian liquids output in 2022 is forecast to increase y-o-y by 160 tb/d to average 11.0 mb/d. This is revised up by 26 tb/d from the previous month's assessment, mainly due to higher October output and higher-than-expected preliminary production data in November," the report said.

At the same time, the organization has maintained its forecast for 2023 and continues to expect that the indicator will decrease by 850,000 barrels per day, to an average of 10.1 million barrels per day.

"For 2023, Russian liquids production is forecast to drop by 0.85 mb/d to average 10.1 mb/d. This is unchanged from the previous assessment," the report said.

OPEC added that oil production forecasts in Russia remains subject to high uncertainty.