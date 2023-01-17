OPEC Expects Growth in Russian Oil, Condensate Output in 2022 to 11Mln Bpd

OPEC expects Russia's oil and condensate production in 2022 to have increased to 11 million barrels barrels per day, according to OPEC's report published on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) OPEC expects Russia's oil and condensate production in 2022 to have increased to 11 million barrels barrels per day, according to OPEC's report published on Tuesday.

"Russian liquids output in 2022 is forecast to increase y-o-y by 0.2 mb/d to average 11.0 mb/d.

This is revised up by 68 tb/d from the previous month's assessment, mainly due to higher November output and higher-than-expected preliminary production data in December," the report said.

The organization believes that the forecast for Russian oil and condensate production in 2023 will remain unchanged.

"For 2023, Russian liquids production is forecast to drop by 0.85 mb/d to average 10.2 mb/d. The annual growth is unchanged from the previous assessment," according to the report.

OPEC added that oil production forecasts in Russia remains subject to high uncertainty.