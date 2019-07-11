UrduPoint.com
OPEC Expects No Further Escalation Of Global Trade-Related Issues In 2019-2020 - Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:41 PM

OPEC Expects No Further Escalation of Global Trade-Related Issues in 2019-2020 - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has maintained its forecast for global economy growth in 2019 at 3.2 percent as it does not expect trade disputes to escalate further, according to OPEC's monthly report issued Thursday.

"The global GDP growth forecast for 2019 remains at 3.2%, followed by expected growth of 3.2% in 2020. Although large uncertainties remain, current growth forecasts assume no further down-side risks, and, in particular, that trade-related issues do not escalate further," the report read.

