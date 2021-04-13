UrduPoint.com
OPEC Expects Non-OPEC Oil Supply To Grow By 0.93Mbd To 63.83Mbd In 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

OPEC Expects Non-OPEC Oil Supply to Grow by 0.93Mbd to 63.83Mbd in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) maintained its forecast for the oil supply outside the organization practically unchanged, as it expects the non-OPEC oil supply to increase by 0.

93 million barrels daily to 63.83 million barrels daily.

"Non-OPEC liquids supply for 2021 is also revised up by 24 tb/d to average 63.83 mb/d, but in terms of growth, it was revised down by a slight 18 tb/d and is now forecast to grow by 0.93 mb/dy-o-y," OPEC said in its fresh monthly oil market report.

